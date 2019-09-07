Burqa unmasks woman’s killer in 12 hours

A particular design of burqa preferred mainly by Muslim women staying in the eastern suburbs led to the unravelling of a murder within 12 hours of the body being discovered.

Around 7.45 a.m. on Thursday, passersby spotted the body of a woman at a desolate spot on Sion-Trombay Road and informed the Mankhurd police. A case of murder was registered based on head injuries. The Crime Branch Unit VI also initiated parallel inquiries.

“We noticed that the black burqa on the body was of a particular style preferred mostly by those in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd. We then sent five teams to Muslim-populated areas with pictures of the victim,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The teams supervised by police inspector Deepak Chavan, in charge of the Unit VI, and police inspector Chandrakant Dalvi, started making inquiries. Meanwhile, a local informant in Shivaji Nagar told constable Manohar Bhosale that the woman was Noor Begum (25), a local resident, and was married to a barber, Khalil Salmani (33).

“We first told Mr. Salmani that his wife had been found injured, and he said that she was in the habit of staying outside the house for days. He also claimed that she was frequently seen in the company of another man. We picked up that man for inquiries as well. But while the other man was relaxed, Mr. Salmani was nervous and evasive throughout the questioning,” the officer said.

When one of the officers asked point blank what he had done, Mr. Salmani promptly said he had not killed his wife. Since the Crime Branch till then had not even mentioned Begum’s death, this helped nail his lie, leading to a confession.

“Mr. Salmani said he was fed up with his wife’s lifestyle. On Wednesday night, he took her to the pre-decided spot, where he hit her on the head with a stone. He had left his cell phone at home. He then went to Begum’s mother’s house where he spent a good four hours building an alibi before going home,” the officer said.

Mr. Salmani was arrested on Thursday evening and handed over to the Mankhurd police.