Bureaucratic reshuffle at BMC

Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi was on Friday transferred from BMC as project director of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

She has been replaced by IAS officer S.M. Kakani, who was vice chairman and MD of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation and has worked in various capacities including briefly as an advisor to World Bank. Mr Kakani took charge on Friday.

