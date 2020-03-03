Bureaucratic red tape angers Assembly Speaker

The Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes on Monday after Speaker Nana Patole ordered Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to come in front of the Assembly gate and apologise for alleged neglect by the bureaucracy towards solving and answering questions raised by MLAs concerning their constituencies.

The order, however, was taken back later when Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar accepted the bureaucracy’s mistake and assured that he would look in to the matter.

Mentioning bureaucratic red-tapism, Mr. Patole said after Question Hour, “There have been 84 points of propriety raised by MLAs in the last session. These issues are of vital importance as they deal with their constituencies. The administration is expected to reply to the grievances within a month. Only four have been answered.”

Blaming the bureaucracy for delaying matters and misleading the government, Mr. Patole said that recently three senior bureaucrats were reprimanded by the Bombay High Court for lying in a matter related to releasing money to a contractor. He did not name the officer.

He said he had written to the Chief Secretary about the approach to issues raised by elected representatives. “The only answer I received is that the matter will be looked in to,” he said, adding this is unexpected. “I order Chief Secretary to come in front of the Assembly gate and apologise,” he said and warned that severe directions could be given from the Speaker’s chair. “If I order for an arrest for not performing the duty, then that person cannot even get bail,” he said.

Mr. Pawar, while accepting that the Speaker’s anger was justified, said the punishment is too harsh. “I will personally look in to the matter along with Chief Minister. The administration must be responsive and I apologise for the past mistakes. But I request Speaker to cancel the order as it won’t be repeated,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis too said that the bureaucracy needs to learn but requested Mr. Patole to cancel the order. Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat too said the same.

“I respect the requests made by all. But this is for the last time that I agree to what you are saying. I will hold Chief Secretary responsible if the administration refuses to respond,” he warned.