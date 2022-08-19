“Bullets fired to silence Dr. Dabholkar’s work has led to more awareness“: Son

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti founder, anti-superstition crusader Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning walk in Pune in Aug 2013

Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti founder, anti-superstition crusader Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead while on a morning walk in Pune in Aug 2013

"The bullets that were fired to silence Dr. Narendra Dabholkar's work has led to more awareness of his ideology", said son Hamid on his father's ninth death anniversary.

On August 20, 2013, 67-year-old founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, anti-superstition crusader Dabholkar was shot dead while he was out on a morning walk in Pune.

Dr. Hamid said, "Dr. Dabholkar's thoughts were not accepted and were resisted, and all efforts were being made to eliminate them. But the shooters have got a befitting reply as awareness of his work and ideology has only increased. The bullets that were fired at him to silence his thoughts have now gone beyond Maharashtra. His books are being translated into Hindi and English and the readership has increased. People not only remember him on his death anniversary but round the year for his rationality. The All-India People's Science Network commemorate August 20 as the 'National Scientific Temper day.'"

Most tangible change

Daughter Mukta Dabholkar said, "Dr. Dabholkar will always be remembered as a social reformer. He used to say the success of his work should be calculated not in decades but in centuries. It is only after his death that the progressive Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was introduced, but it still needs effective enforcement. It takes time to change mindsets of people but the movement against superstition has definitely gained momentum."

She went on to say that the most tangible change brought about by her father can be seen during Ganesh festivals. He always propagated that the idols should not be immersed in rivers but in artificial tanks which have not translated into people immersing the idols in their homes.

Trial should be over in six months

On September 15, 2021, the special court in Pune framed charges against alleged members of Hindu extremist group in India, Sanathan Sanstha, Ear and Nose surgeon Dr. Virendrasinh Tawade, alleged assailants Sachin Andhure and Sharad Kalaskar, Mumbai-based criminal lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhure.

Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi said the trial should be over in the next six months. He said, "Around 15 witnesses are left to be deposed, eight have been deposed and the deposition of one witness is going on. At this pace, the trial should be over in the next six months."

While Mr. Punalekar and Mr. Bhave are out on bail, Mr. Tawade, Mr. Kalaskar and Mr. Andhure are lodged at Yerwada Central Jail.

“At this pace, the trial should be over in the next six months”Prakash Suryavanshi Public Prosecutor