Bullet train project a white elephant, says Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said a decision on moving forward with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be taken only after he is convinced it will boost industrial development of the State.

“Who will benefit from the bullet train? How will trade and industry in Maharashtra get a boost because of it? If it is useful, convince me and then let’s go before the people and decide what to do,” Mr. Thackeray said in the second part of his interview with Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana.

Asked about the bullet train being a dream project of Prime Miniser Narendra Modi, Mr. Thackeray said, “Even though it is a dream project, when someone wakes up, it is reality that faces them … We have to see what is urgent and not take up something because we are getting a loan at zero interest or low interest. We acquire farmers’ land for no reason and then look after these white elephants. This is not right.”

Since taking the reigns of the State, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has said the bullet train project is not a priority for it, attracting criticism from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Central funds delayed

Mr. Thackeray said the State was not getting its rightful share of Central funds. “In December last year, I wrote to the Centre that ₹15,000 crore was pending, including the GST refund. Last month, we got around ₹4,500 crore. Now, the pending amount will increase again. Will the Opposition take out a morcha for this?” he asked.

“I will not say if the funds are being deliberately delayed. But there is a delay due to which State schemes are held up. If the money is received on time, the State government can utilise it for farmers,” he said.

The CM said the farm loan waiver announced by his government in December last year will be launched next month and loans up to ₹2 lakh will be waived. “A separate scheme for farmers with loans of more than ₹2 lakh and those who regularly repay their loan will be announced soon,” he said.

Loan waiver is a primary step to ease hardships of farmers, he said, adding that the priority is to ensure cultivators are economically empowered.

Mr. Thackeray said his government is reviewing the economic situation of Maharashtra. “The work is almost complete. Once it is over, we will place it before the people. Let them see how the State functioned earlier,” he said.

To another question, the chief minister said he had recently met industry captains in Mumbai and assured them that their grievances would be addressed. “I will not allow a single industry to move out of the State. Maximum locals should benefit in terms of employment from these industries,” he added.