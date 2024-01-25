Bulldozer action continues on Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road; ‘part of cleanliness drive’

January 25, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated January 26, 2024 08:25 am IST - MUMBAI

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed alleged encroachments from around 40 shops on Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai, the demolition drive in the area continued on Thursday. BMC officials, however, are yet to announce the exact number of establishments that were removed. According to officials, the structures brought down on Mohammed Ali Road were illegal encroachments and were pulled down to clear space on the footpaths.

On Tuesday, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had demolished 15 ‘illegal’ constructions using bulldozers at Haidary Chowk on Mira Road in Thane district. The MBMC action came two days after a clash broke out between members of two communities in Mira Bhayander. A police official said the clash between members of two communities erupted around 11 p.m. on Sunday, when a group passing by in vehicles with saffron flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” was stopped by some local people. One of the men on a bike hit a local resident accidentally following which an argument broke out, leading to violence. Both MBMC and BMC officials have termed the demolitions a regular exercise. MBMC Deputy Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad said, “This is a part of cleanliness drive across the city. This is a regular exercise.”

Mumbai Police earlier warned people against spreading rumours and circulating messages or fake news on social media which may hurt religious sentiments. Hemraj Singh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chembur, Mumbai said, strict legal action will be taken against those who post misleading posts online.

“On January 24, two men, Irfan Ibrahim Sheikh (30) and Vijay Pandurang Sandge (42) had posted a misleading video on social media saying a major problem is going to break out in Trombay. After investigation we found out, it was a rumour, FIR against both were registered on January 25. The police will take strict action against those who create unrest in the society with fake messages.”

Till Wednesday, around 19 people were arrested and a thorough investigation was under way. Of the 19, four people were released after CCTV footage didn’t support their involvement in the violence, police officials said, adding that two more persons have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage evidence.

Appeal for peace

Meanwhile, a joint meeting organised by the Mira Bhayandar Media Association requested political parties and religious groups to postpone all kinds of processions in the city that could disturb peace.