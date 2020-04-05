Buldhana constable lands in trouble for speaking rudely to Home Minister

A constable with the Buldhana police is facing an inquiry following serious allegations of misbehaviour with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as well as a senior member on his staff last month.

According to the Buldhana police, action was initiated against constable Ravindra Pol after a complaint was received from Mr. Deshmukh’s office earlier this week.

Officers said Mr. Pol, who was posted with Dasarkhed MIDC police station, was on duty at Chikhale–Rantham checkpost on National Highway 6 when the incident occurred in the early hours of March 29.

An officer with the Buldhana police said, “Vaibhav Tumane, personal secretary to Mr. Deshmukh, was travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai by car when his vehicle was stopped for a routine check at the checkpost by Mr. Pol. While the exact sequence of events is being verified, the complaint states that Mr. Pol spoke extremely rudely with Mr. Tumane though he identified himself several times.” The officer said the argument between Mr. Tumane and Mr. Pol escalated and as a result a there was a long line of vehicles behind Mr. Tumane’s car.

“The complaint states that Mr. Tumane ultimately had to call up Mr. Deshmukh at 1.30 a.m. but Mr. Pol did not observe decorum while speaking to the Home Minister,” Superintendent of Police Dilip Patil-Bhujbal said.

He said after the complaint was received, Mr. Pol was relieved of his charge at the checkpost and attached to the Police Headquarters. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated against him.

“The sub-divisional police officer of Malkapur Division will be conducting the inquiry. Mr. Pol’s statement will be recorded and he will be given every opportunity to explain his version of events. Action will be taken based on the inquiry,” Mr. Patil-Bhujbal said.