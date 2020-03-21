Buildings at IIT-B to function as quarantine centres

Mumbai

21 March 2020 01:28 IST

The facilities will house Category C passengers arriving from overseas who do not display symptoms

The Mumbai Suburban Collector has taken over some buildings on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) campus in Powai to set up secure quarantine facilities for Category C travellers — air passengers arriving in India who do not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

In an email to residents of the IIT-B campus, institute director Subhasis Chaudhuri said the collector had issued an executive order to designate buildings on the campus as quarantine facilities, despite IIT-B’s strong objections.

“The campus is still alive with many students, staff, faculty members, their families and casual workforce. The collector’s officer has verbally assured [us] that the quarantine area will be properly secured [by the] police. The designated buildings are Vanvihar guest house, H-18, well-maintained part of H-8 (B-wing), and the MTNL guest rooms under us. While we understand the difficulties that the State is facing … the administrators of IIT-B were ordered under the provisions of the relevant Act. Kindly ensure maximum protection to your family and yourself,” the director said.

There was no official communication from IIT-B.

Government officials said quarantine facilities will be required to house several Indians stranded in West Asia who are expected to return over the next few days. According to the Centre’s guidelines, all arrivals from the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman need to be quarantined for 14 days.

Since 15 people who earlier arrived from Dubai have tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation has converted one of its new training centres for its engineers in Powai into a quarantine facility, apart from the isolation facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol.

The Indian Navy, too, last week commissioned a 100-bed quarantine camp for those suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, on the premises of its material organisation warehouse in Ghatkopar. This facility currently houses 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir who were brought back from Iran.

The Non-Academic Staff Association (NASA) of IIT-B said the decision was taken without discussing it with staff representatives.

“NASA is very strongly opposed to this decision taken by the institute authorities, as it will endanger the life of campus residents and students. If this could have been informed to us before, we could have also strongly opposed the government authorities. However, after knowing these facts, we are also trying our best to cancel this decision taken by government,” a note circulated on campus said.

It said NASA has approached the Chief Minster, Health Minister and other senior government officials to cancel the decision. It has also informed the IIT-B director of this.

Hoping for a favourable outcome, the association urged campus residents, students and emergency staff not to panic and to take care of their health.