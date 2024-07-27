GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Building collapses in Navi Mumbai; Two rescued, search on for one feared trapped

The incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village.

Published - July 27, 2024 09:27 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Two persons have been rescued after the building collapse ion Navi Mumbai on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Two persons have been rescued after the building collapse ion Navi Mumbai on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area early on Saturday, July 27, 2024, and two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.

Further information is awaited.

