Builders rise in support of brave officers

Builders from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Bengaluru and Mumbai stood up for a minute of silence in support of the air force strike in Pakistani terror camps and in memory of the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed. Builders responded to a call by Lodha group managing director Abhishek Loada who made this unscheduled request at the Hurun Real Estate Leadership Conclave held here.

“India is in the midst of challenging times. Many soldiers were martyred in the past few days and the Indian armed forces are making sure there is an appropriate reaction to that action. It is the duty of every Indian to rise in solidarity with all our fellow soldiers,” he said.