Builder arrested for cheating businessman of ₹1.68 crore

Five months after an FIR was registered against him, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Unit II of the Navi Mumbai Police has arrested a builder for cheating a Panvel-based businessman of ₹1.68 crore in 2008.

Vishal Bhatnagar, who dealt in plastic products, was in search of a plot to expand his business when he was introduced to Rajendra Rajput of Bhagyalakshmi builders and developers. Mr. Rajput told him that a 2,100 sq.m. plot in Uran, owned by a farmer called Haribhau Patil and his heirs Krishna Patil, Anant Patil, Webubai Patil and Bhimabai Patil, was up for sale.

Mr. Bhatnagar agreed to buy the plot for ₹4.65 crore and paid a ₹1.4 crore advance through cheque.

Forged papers

Mr. Rajput then forged an agreement which said as per CIDCO file numbers 1935 and 1950, the farmers’ plots had been sold to Mr. Bhatnagar, and asked him to pay ₹25 lakh more. Later, Mr. Rajput told Mr. Bhatnagar the farmers were not willing to transfer the plot to his name, and asked for ₹3 lakh more on the pretext of filing a legal suit.

“At this point, the complainant became suspicious and cross-checked the details of both files with the CIDCO, and found out he was being cheated,” an officer from EOW said. Mr. Bhatnagar was told that file number 1935 belonged to Mr. Patil, and decided to meet him. Mr. Patil told him that he had a 600 sq.m. land which he had sold to Sumit Bacchewar and Virendra Singh. He also told Mr. Bhatnagar that neither him nor his heirs had any relation with file number 1950.

On further inquiry, Mr. Bhatnagar found out that file number 1950 belonged to a Namdev Daji Gharat, with whom no agreement had been made. Mr. Bhatnagar finally registered an FIR in May, following which Mr. Rajput was arrested. “We arrested him on October 9 and he is in police custody till Thursday. We are investigating if he had cheated anyone else in a similar manner,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pravinkumar Patil said.