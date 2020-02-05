Budget allocation for primary education up by ₹210 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented a budget estimate of ₹2,944.59 crore for primary education for the financial year 2020-21, an increase of ₹210.82 crore over the last financial year. The budget for 2019-20 was ₹2,733 crore.

Ashutosh Salil, joint municipal commissioner (education), presented the annual education budget for all BMC-run schools. The BMC has made substantial allocations towards providing digital classrooms, self-defence training to girls, distribution of free scholastic materials and better infrastructure.

The corporation increased the allocation for the repair, upgradation and reconstruction of 467 school buildings, by ₹144.27 crore. The latest budget allocates ₹346 crore for the construction works, and a few of them will be completed by the end of March 2020. In addition, 15 new school buildings will be constructed.

The joint municipal commissioner announced that the Woolen Mill MCGM School in Dadar and the Poonam Nagar MCGM School in Andheri will be affiliated to the ICSE and CBSE boards respectively from the new academic year.

The BMC allocated ₹20 crore for installing cameras at all the schools’ entry and exit gates as well as in the classrooms of Class IV to Class VII. Last year, ₹24 crore was earmarked for installing the cameras.

The administration announced that head teachers will be given the power to appoint retired teachers on a temporary basis when any teacher has to proceed on long medical or maternity leave. These teachers could be appointed for anywhere between 11 and 179 days, and ₹2.95 crore has been allocated towards their salaries.

The BMC has also announced the allocation of ₹50 lakh to support undergraduate education of the first 25 rank holders in the Class X examination. An amount of ₹26 lakh has been allocated for the establishment of a mini-observatory with a digital telescope at the Vigyaan Kutuhal Bhavan.

An amount of ₹10 lakh was allocated for upgradation of old file storage in the offices into a modular sliding file storage system, while ₹1.84 crore was allocated for installing hand sanitisers in ‘specially-abled students’ schools. After the Kerala government initiated water break bells, the BMC has also proposed to provide three water breaks in one session.

Altogether 1,300 digital classrooms will be set up at a cost of ₹29 crore, whereas ₹111.82 crore has been allocated for the distribution of free scholastic materials like uniforms, rain footwear, raincoats and umbrellas. The BMC has also announced the continuation of self-defence training to girls from Class V to Class X alongwith an allocation of ₹7.86 crore for a fixed deposit scheme for girls.

Mr. Salil announced the allocation of ₹17.7 crore for free bus services to the schools, which was started in 2017. Projects like the Tinkering Lab, counselling, e-library and sports academy will be continued in the next academic year.