BSNL officials oppose move to hive off mobile towers, start 2-day strike

Mumbai: Officers and employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) began a two-day strike on Tuesday seeking pay revision and protesting the move to hiving off its mobile towers for a separate company.

“The decision by the Cabinet in September to hive off the BSNL towers for a new company is baseless. It will affect the revenue of the company, resulting in cutting down our salaries or even cutting us loose from the company. The decision is unacceptable,” M.S Adsul, secretary, Maharashtra Circle Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association, said.

Of the 4.42 lakh towers owned by the BSNL, 66,500 are set to be hived off. “It is appalling to see how the government can put our livelihood at stake just to increase their vote bank. They are taking away almost 20% of our business, and also plan to depute us in the new company. Very conveniently they are playing us,” Santosh Kori, junior accounts officer, Boisar branch, said.

According to employees, if the BSNL gives up its 75% revenue generated through mobile operation, it will become sick and face closure.

“The company and the government, at their convenience, lists us in the category of government or private employees. We are made to work like government employees, but when it comes to availing of the benefits, we are classified as private employees. This is hypocrisy. And worst of all is when we have to raise our voice, no organisation comes to our aid as they think they will be going against the government,” Mr. Kori said.