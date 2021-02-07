Brothers die as SUV rams bike on Palm Beach road

Two brothers were killed after a high-end SUV rammed into their bike at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday on Palm Beach road at Sector 19 in Vashi.
The victims, identified as Sanket Anil Gamare (30) and Akshay Anil Gamare (29), were the sons of a police constable from Borivali who is attached to the Mumbai Police. The brothers were returning from a party at a friend’s house. The SUV rammed into the bike outside K Star Hotel near APMC area. The driver of the SUV, who was heading to Belapur from Kopri village, abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. The brothers were thrown off the bike due to the impact and fell a few metres away.
“We have traced the owner of the car and he will be arrested soon. Both the victims worked in a private firm,” police sub-inspector Pankaj Mahajan from APMC police station said. Mr. Mahajan said a passer-by alerted the police control room and the APMC police reached the spot. The brothers were rushed to Vashi general hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed a case.
The accused has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.
