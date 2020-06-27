Bringing back safe, contactless travel

Mumbai

India, Sweden look at how stakeholders need to innovate and revive tourism

What are the ground realities? What kind of innovation will be needed to create consumer confidence? Is safe travel a possibility? These, and other similar issues, were among some of the questions discussed at a webinar on Future of Travel on Wednesday.

Organised against the backdrop of COVID-19 and its effects on the travel industry, the webinar was moderated by Cecilia Oldne of Sweden-India Business Council. The discussions revolved around what airlines, hotels, travel agents and other hospitality stakeholders need to do to re-energise the sector, both in India and Sweden.

Sanjoo Malhotra, country project manager, Visit Sweden, said the hospitality industry in Sweden and India would have to meet the future in new and innovative ways post-COVID.

“Sweden can influence Indians to immerse in nature and use natures wellness in creating stress-free lives, which every Swede practices. Fresh air, fresh water, beautiful safe nature where only 3% of its area is habited, will make Sweden an even more attractive place to travel in the future, when the time is right,” Mr. Malhotra said.

Rural tourism

Mr. Malhotra’s presentation highlighted some post-COVID-19 trends in the making, including a focus on nature and rural tourism where people could holiday in isolation, thus taking care of physical distancing norms automatically.

Contactless and touchless facilities and services were being sought after in Sweden, Mr. Malhotra said. He gave the example of One Table, One Chair, which is offering the experience of a pre-ordered meal that is served to a single person seated in the middle of a field by a pulley and mini ropeway. The experience has been sold out for the summer months, he said.

Malini Agarwal, co-founder, Miss Malini and Malini’s Girl Tribe, said Indians were looking for reassurance of safety. “They want visible signs of that. The feeling should not be that of a clinic, but safe. Customisation of messaging and experience is important,” she said. Ms. Agarwal pointed out that communication was very clear in Sweden. “In India we have different strata of society and explaining to them will be key. The government for instance speaks of opening up, while doctors say don’t,” she said.

Michael Lyngdoh, founder, Tripoto, a social media platform where people get to share and discover travel experiences, said domestic tourism will have to be the first to improve. “There is a need to be cautiously optimistic. State tourism boards need to give out information in the right manner,” he said.

India beyond focus

Mr. Lyngdoh felt it will be an India beyond focus that will bring back travel. “Everyone will definitely travel. People today want more content; more user-generated content. We have a large Hindi speaking population,” he said.

Björn Ekengren, country manager Sweden and Finland, Emirates, said that COVID-19 pandemic has made the 2008 economic slowdown look like a walk in the park. Fighting the pandemic was most likely going to be a slow combat. “Insurance cover will be all the more important with the choice of destination being on top of the consumers’ mind. The recovery (of the travel industry) will be seen in destinations that offer the most safety (in terms of COVID-19),” he said.