Bridge in Kalyan develops cracks, closed for traffic

27 July 2021 08:59 IST

The nearly 20-year-old bridge, built over the Ulhas river, stretches from Kalyan (West) to National Highway No.3 at Padgha check post.

The Gandhari bridge, which connects Kalyan town to the Mumbai-Agra road here in Maharashtra, has developed cracks and hence, has been closed for traffic, a civic official said on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

According to engineers of the Public Works Department in Thane, the bridge recently developed cracks and is in a dangerous condition.

It was closed for vehicular movement with effect from Monday till further notice, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's spokesperson Madhuri Phophale said.