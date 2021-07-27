Mumbai

Bridge in Kalyan develops cracks, closed for traffic

The Gandhari bridge, which connects Kalyan town to the Mumbai-Agra road here in Maharashtra, has developed cracks and hence, has been closed for traffic, a civic official said on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The nearly 20-year-old bridge, built over the Ulhas river, stretches from Kalyan (West) to National Highway No.3 at Padgha check post.

According to engineers of the Public Works Department in Thane, the bridge recently developed cracks and is in a dangerous condition.

It was closed for vehicular movement with effect from Monday till further notice, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's spokesperson Madhuri Phophale said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 9:00:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bridge-in-kalyan-develops-cracks-closed-for-traffic/article35552621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY