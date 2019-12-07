Brian Lara opens charity golf tournament in Mahalaxmi

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara gave a fillip to the Habitat for Humanity India movement by supporting its Charity Golf Tournament.

Lara, who thrilled the cricketing world with his exquisite brand of batting, had arrived in the city from Australia on Thursday for the India-West Indies Twenty20 and ODI series’ expert comments assignment for Star Sports. He took time off to inaugurate the charity event at Willingdon Sports Club at Mahalaxmi on Friday.

Former India cricketers Ajit Agarkar and S. Badrinath, and former Olympian Rehan Poncha, a six-time national champion in the 100 m and 200 m butterfly event, also took part in the event. The winner of the tournament will get a chance to play a round of golf with Asian Tour Champion Shiv Kapur.

Lara expressed his love for India and endorsed former England captain Michael Atherton’s view that the game played in the Mumbai maidans represents the soul of cricket.

The left-handed batsman, who is also good at golf, expressed his affection for the have-nots and his association with the Habitat for Humanity movement. “Having a decent place to live is fundamental for families. The movement goes across 70 countries in the world. My first experience was actually in Trinidad and Tobago where they build and repair houses for the less fortunate. It’s is a big thing, and hopefully one day I would like to put on the clothes and head out to the fields where they do the building. I would love to do that one day. I hope all of you bring this needy cause to everybody’s attention,” said Lara.

‘Pure destiny’

Lara recalled his first connection with Habitat for Humanity in India at a function in England in 2011. He said, “M.S. Dhoni was there. Everybody concerned paid attention at that point of time. Eight years later this relationship is pure destiny. This is the second edition of the Charity Golf Tournament.”