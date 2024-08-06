GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Breast milk donation saves over 10,000 newborns in western India  

The mother’s milk is supplied to children who have low birthweight or to children who have not grown enough

Published - August 06, 2024 04:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah
In the last five years, over 10,000 newborns have been benefited from milk donation through BMC-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical Hospital’s establishment, Mother’s Milk Banks. 

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the last five years, over 10,000 newborns have been benefited from milk donation through Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical Hospital’s establishment, Mother’s Milk Banks. The Mumbai based hospital located in Sion has been functioning since 2019 as the Regional Consultative Centre (Zonal Reference Centre) for Western India for Mother’s Milk Bank. Through this centre, various consultancy and supervisory work is done to create maternal milk banks in government and private hospitals in Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra.  

Training for doctors and nurses is organised regularly through this centre. The contribution of human milk donation is very valuable in reducing the mortality rate in low birthweight and life-threatening newborns, Dr. Mohan Joshi, Dean of the hospital said. From 2019 to 2024, 43,412 mothers have contributed voluntarily to the Mother’s Milk Bank in this hospital for newborns. The mother’s milk bank of this hospital is also supporting the establishment of new mother’s milk banks in western India, Mr. Joshi added.  

The mother’s milk is supplied to children who have low birthweight or to children who have not grown enough. Also, this milk is fed to the baby of mothers who cannot breastfeed due to post-natal complications and mothers who have low milk supply. 

As part of the ongoing World Breastfeeding Week, held between August 1 and 7, every year, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that the important task of helping more states in the country and other hospitals in Maharashtra to create mother’s milk bank is also being done as part of World Breastfeeding Month. The theme for 2024 is ‘Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all’. 

Infants with insufficient growth and low birthweight are supplied with milk through the maternal milk bank in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of this hospital. An average of 10,000 to 12,000 babies are born in the hospital every year. Out of these, 1,500 to 2,000 newborns are supplied with milk through this maternal milk bank. 

“In the last five years, a total of 51,214 mothers were counseled for milk donation. Out of them 43,412 mothers donated nearly 4,184 litres of milk. A total of 10,523 newborn babies with low birthweight and insufficient growth were supplied with this mother’s milk,” Mr. Joshi said.  

