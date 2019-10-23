Breast cancer screening should start at early age, say doctors

A day before Mumbai resident Megha Agarwal turned 26, she noticed a lump in her breast. She immediately sought an opinion from her family physician who was sure that it could not be a breast cancer at such an early age. But a series of medical tests revealed that the lump was malignant. Now 28, Ms. Agarwal, a corporate lawyer, said it was a difficult phase but her family and friends stood by her.

According to oncologists, the common belief is that breast cancer occurs in women beyond 40 years. However, it is not uncommon to see the cancer being diagnosed at an early age. “My doctors encouraged me to write a blog while undergoing treatment. This helped me a lot,” Ms. Agarwal said. She underwent a surgery and chemotherapy at Jaslok Hospital that now has a multi-disciplinary breast cancer clinic with doctors from multiple specialties.

Dr. Suresh Advani, director of onco sciences at Jaslok Hospital, who was speaking at the launch of the clinic on Tuesday, said one in eight women suffers from breast cancer. “If women deliver their first baby by the age of 25, their chances of getting breast cancer reduce by 10%.”

Surgical oncologist Dr. Mehul Bhansali said there are myths about breast cancer and thus more awareness is crucial. “Some people believe the cancer spreads if only the lump is removed and breast is not removed entirely,” he said, adding breast conservation is possible in most of the cases now.

Medical oncologist Dr. Reetu Jain said lifestyle changes can play a major role in preventing the disease. “Daily exercise, living stress-free, sleeping on time, and consuming a low fat and healthy diet will go a along way,” she said, adding women should get screening for breast cancer regularly at an early age.

The new clinic that was inaugurated by actor Kunal Kapoor and singer Papon has also collaborated with Ketto, a crowd-funding platform to help people in social issues, and will support the treatment of 100 breast cancer patients.