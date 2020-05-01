Breakthrough for MMRC at Mumbai Central

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Thursday achieved a breakthrough at Mumbai Central. The tunnel boring machine (TBM), Vaitarna 2, had started its drive from the launching shaft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 2, 2018, and completed the four-km stretch in a single drive.

“This part of the tunnelling was particularly challenging because the alignment runs very close and parallel to the seashore and water table is approximately 1-4 metres below the ground level,” Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC, said. The MMRC has now completed 28 breakthroughs in total.

The four-km stretch includes the construction of five underground stations beginning at CSMT to Mumbai Central via Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Grant Road.

“Another challenge posed before the team was the outbreak of COVID-19. However, we ensured physical distancing and strictly followed all the guidelines stipulated by the State government,” Mr. Deol said.