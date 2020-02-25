Brace for traffic snarls on EEH

Motorists travelling in the eastern suburbs should brace for another weekend of traffic jams on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) as the crucial Sion flyover is expected to be shut from Thursday to next Tuesday. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) began repairs earlier this month.

The second phase is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday and traffic will be allowed to resume at 7 a.m. on March 2. The MSRDC overshot the scheduled time during the first phase, which started at 5 a.m. on February 14. It was expected to end on February 17, but the flyover was shut for another day due to technical issues, leading to huge traffic snarls.

The repair process has been divided into eight phases, in which the flyover will be shut for four days each, during which they plan to replace its bearings and expansion joints.

The move came after a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 2017, stated that they were badly damaged and needed to be replaced.

MSRDC officials said the entire process is expected to be over by mid-April, with a four-day block planned every week. “After we have completed replacing the bearings, we will shut the bridge for at least two weeks to resurface it with concrete,” an official said.