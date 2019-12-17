Boy’s body found in gunny bag

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found in a plastic gunny bag by the roadside near Kundevahal on the Uran-Palspe lane of NH 4B on Monday morning. The boy was wearing a green T-shirt and a black half pant.

“Kundevahal Police Patil Dattatray Patil informed the police. A villager from Kundevahal first noticed the body who informed Mr. Patil. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Panvel rural hospital,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge, Panvel City police station, said.

There are strangulation marks around the neck, and a case of murder against unidentified persons has been registered with the Panvel City police. The body was 12 hours old and hence it is suspected that the murder occurred on Sunday night. The area where the body was found has no CCTV cameras.

This is the third unidentified body found within a week in Navi Mumbai. On December 9, the decomposed body of a man was found stuffed inside a Rexine bag and abandoned near the banks of the Gadhi river at Panvel. The body was sent to JJ Hospital to know the time and cause of death, a report of which is awaited.

On December 10, another body was washed ashore at Nhava Sheva. The body had a tattoo on the right arm which says “Mom Dad,” with a heart shape between the two words. Another tattoo on the chest had the words “Fame Bro”. Even as the Nhava Sheva police have sent photos and information about the body to police stations, they are yet to get a response. The person is suspected to have died on December 7.