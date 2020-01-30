Boy dies after falling into engine duct of boat, owner booked

A passenger boat owner has been booked by Nhava Sheva police for negligence, after a 10-year-old son of an Air Force sergeant, fell into the engine duct of the boat while going towards Gateway of India from JNPT.

A case was registered on Monday by Sergeant Harvinder Lakhpat Singh (35), after his son Karandeep succumbed to injuries on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday when Mr. Singh, his wife Amrit Kaur (35), Karandeep and younger son Arjundeep (7) were going to Gateway of India from JNPT where Mr. Singh, originally from Kanpur, has been staying in the township since last six months.

Mr. Singh had taken official permission to travel to INHS Asvini Naval Hospital in Colaba for treatment of back pain. The family hired a passenger boat from JNPT jetty around 10.15 a.m. Half an hour into the journey Karandeep asked for some chips which were being sold at the snacks centre in the boat.

Mr. Singh gave him some money and asked Karandeep to buy it. “While he was walking towards the centre, he fell into an engine duct. On hearing his cries when Mr. Singh rushed there, he saw that the boy had fallen over the engine shaft. Someone from the boat immediately switched off the engine. They arranged for a speed boat and took the boy to Bhaucha Dhakka and from there in a private vehicle to INHS Asvini hospital,” Pramod Jadhav, senior police inspector, Nhava Sheva police station said, adding, “The boy had banged his head while falling. He was under treatment but succumbed to his injuries the next day.”

A case of causing death by negligence was filed against the owners of the boat. “We will be recording the statement of the boat staff to find how the boy fell. There is a steep set of stairs going down to the engine shaft. It is possible that the boy might have tried to peep, lost his balance and fell. We have also asked the owners of the boat to come to police station with the registration papers,” Mr. Jadhav said.