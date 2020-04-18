Mumbai

Boxing coach Jaywant More no more

Jaywant More

Jaywant More  

Noted boxing coach, Jaywant More passed away in the city on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Known as the ‘Parel Tiger’ for his ferocity and guile in the boxing ring, More guided generations of young fighters at Kirti College for over four decades and was honoured by the State with the Shiv Chhatrapati award.

Introduced to boxing by late Rusi Engineer and tutored in ring craft by boxing greats Buddy D’souza and Sammy Khatau, More went on to emerge as a technically sharp fighter. He bagged the Most Scientific Boxer award in competitions many times. He was also the inter-university champion, representing Mumbai University and Siddharth College in the early 60s.

