Borivali man arrested for posting intimate pictures of ex-girlfriend

The Kasarwadavli police in Thane have arrested a 28-year-old Mumbai man for allegedly circulating intimate pictures of his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him.

According to the police, the accused, Vyankatesh Penta (28), is a resident of Borivali. The woman registered a complaint against him on Wednesday.

“The woman and Mr. Penta had been in a relationship for the last two to three years. He had taken ₹70,000 from her during this period, which he did not return, and was constantly demanding more money from her. Ultimately, she ended the relationship. He kept harassing her to get back together, but when he realised she had made up her mind, he posted intimate pictures of them on Facebook and WhatsApp,” senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

Mr. Khairnar said even after posting the pictures, Mr. Penta kept calling her up and demanding money from her. He threatened her with worse consequences if she did not take him back, after which the victim approached the police.

As soon as the FIR was registered, the police sent a team to Mr. Penta’s residence and picked him up. After preliminary inquiries, he was arrested and charged with outraging a woman’s modesty, extortion and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

“Mr. Penta was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till August 5. We are interrogating him to find out if he has targeted other women in the past. His phone has also been submitted for forensic analysis,” Mr. Khairnar said.