Border trouble: security beefed up in Mumbai

With tensions simmering on both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border, the Mumbai Police have stepped up security across the city since Tuesday.

Police sources said that Mumbai, being the financial capital and due to its diverse population, is regarded to be one of the top targets for terrorist attacks. As a result, precautions are being taken accordingly, sources said.

“Briefings have been held at all police stations and units, and police personnel have been instructed to conduct combing operations, random checks, nakabandi and intelligence-gathering exercises round the clock. Patrolling units are putting particular focus on sensitive installations and teams have been assigned to visit hotels and lodges so that they can check the bona fides of the guests staying there,” a senior officer with the Mumbai Police said.

On alert: The CISF increases security at the domestic terminal of Mumbai airport on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The police officer said that Crime Branch units have been instructed to assist with the vigilance and to tap their own sources for information on any untoward activities, including the arrival of suspicious people in the city and movement or purchase of large quantities of arms and ammunition.

Monitoring social media

“The Social Media Lab has since Tuesday been scanning platforms like Facebook and Twitter for any attempts at rumour-mongering or disrupting communal harmony. We have also appealed to the Mohalla Committees in the city to ensure that no inflammatory statements or content is shared, either verbally or through the internet,” another officer said.

The police have had seven companies of the State Reserve Police Force on standby since last year, and these companies are being moved to various spots in the city to enable effective and speedy deployment in case the need is felt, sources said.

No official high alert

“While an official high alert has not been sounded, all necessary precautions are being taken in light of the current atmosphere. We cannot reveal the specifics of the measures. However, all personnel have been instructed to do the needful,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said.

A family flying to Srinagar is stranded at the airport after flights to the north were suspended for four hours | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Repeat offenders with a history of trying to spark communal disharmony or other serious crimes are being picked up for inquiries, and preventive arrests have been authorised wherever necessary.

The police have also instructed citizens to alert them about any rumours on WhatsApp so that they can be negated as soon as possible, officials said.