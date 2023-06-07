Bookie claimed Amruta Fadnavis had discussed bringing down MVA government and trapping Eknath Shinde, according to chargesheet

June 07, 2023 03:45 am | Updated June 08, 2023 07:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

In an alleged WhatsApp chat between Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani, a copy of which is attached to a chargesheet filed in a bribery-extortion case against the former, it is claimed that Ms. Fadnavis discussed bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was in power at the time.

One of the WhatsApp messages sent by Mr. Jaisinghani to Ms. Fadnavis stated, “Last Shivratri, you said to make the MVA government fall and how to trap Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab. I have all the recordings and proof, don’t worry - Happy Shivratri.” Mr. Jaisinghani also claimed that his daughter gave Ms. Fadnavis cash in dollars, and he allegedly had a video recording of it.

Mr. Jaisinghani is the father of Anishka, who met Ms. Fadnavis in November 2021, claiming to design clothes, footwear, and bags.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the father-daughter duo based on Ms. Fadnavis’s complaint on February 20, Ms. Jaisinghani threatened to make Ms. Fadnavis’s voice notes and video clips public unless she paid ₹10 crore and cleared her father’s name from all charges. Ms. Jaisinghani also allegedly offered a bribe of ₹1 crore to Ms. Fadnavis to clear her father’s name in several cases, which was refused.

The duo was arrested on March 16, and Ms. Jaisinghani was granted bail on March 27. The chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police last month includes WhatsApp chats between Mr. Jaisinghani, his daughter, and Ms. Fadnavis.

However, according to the investigating officer, Ravi Sardesai, the entire conversation on February 24, 2023 (four days after filing the FIR), was guided by the police to ensnare the bookie.

“This entire conversation was advised by the police as part of a strategy to locate the absconding accused, Mr. Jaisinghani, who had been on the run for the last 7-8 years. We instructed the complainant to engage him through WhatsApp chats and other means for an extended period until the accused was apprehended,” said Mr. Sardesai.

In her statement recorded on February 22, Ms. Fadnavis mentioned receiving detailed instructions from the police about maintaining communication with the accused.

“The possibility of the accused (Jaisinghanis) contacting me cannot be ruled out, and I was instructed to keep my mobile phone switched on and keep all WhatsApp messages safe so that further action can be taken based on technical investigation if the accused does so. I received detailed instructions about maintaining communication with the accused,” Ms. Fadnavis said in her statement.

In another chat, Mr. Jaisinghani claimed to have given Ms. Fadnavis cash in dollars and said he had a video recording of it. However, Ms. Fadnavis denied the corruption allegations made by the father-daughter duo.

Furthermore, in another chat between the two, Mr. Jaisinghani urged Ms. Fadnavis to ensure justice, stating, “During the previous government’s MVA period and in the tenure of Commissioners of Police Hemant Nagrale and Sanjay Pandey, the reinvestigation was conducted, and both the cases were on the verge of closure as they were falsely filed against me. Then when the shift in power happened, everyone knew Deven Bharti [special commissioner] would come back to the Mumbai Police as he is close to honourable DCM Fadnavis ji. Ask Deven Bharti not to shoot me.”

