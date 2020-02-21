Bombay Hospital asked to explain after constable alleges graft for 2014 surgery

Under the lens: The Bombay Hospital authorities have set up a meeting with the doctor concerned to get clarity on the matter.

Mumbai

21 February 2020 01:50 IST

Policeman claims violation of health scheme; why would he wait for 6 years to make allegation: doctor

A constable has alleged that he was made to pay ₹1 lakh for a surgery at Bombay Hospital, despite the hospital providing treatment free of cost to the personnel under a Mumbai Police welfare scheme. The police have now written to the hospital seeking an explanation.

The constable, Sunil Tibe, is posted with the Naigaon unit of the local arms division. The Hindu is in possession of a copy of the letter signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-I) N. Ambika, which states that a complaint has been received from Mr. Tibe on December 25 last year.

According to the complaint, Mr. Tibe met with an accident in March 2014 and was admitted to the hospital. Under the Mumbai Police Kutumb Arogya Yojana, police constables are provided treatment free of cost at select hospitals in the city, and Bombay Hospital is one of them.

“We have received a complaint according to which one Dr. Dewnany demanded and later accepted ₹1 lakh under the table from Mr. Tibe in exchange for conducting a surgery on his heel and kneecap. The complaint further states Dr. Dewnany told Mr. Tibe that the money paid towards the scheme goes to the hospital’s trust, and that he would have to pay the amount if he wanted a proper surgery,” the letter said.

It ends by asking the hospital authorities to provide a response to Mr. Tibe’s allegations at the earliest.

Ms. Ambika could not be reached for comment.

Speaking to The Hindu, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Girish Dewnany said he was shocked by such an allegation. “I received a call from Bombay Hospital informing me about the letter. I have already told them that it is a false and baseless allegation.”

He recalled conducting multiple surgeries on the patient to save his leg from amputation. “His leg was in a very bad condition. I remember operating on him in March, April, and October 2014,” Dr. Dewnany said, adding the allegation has been made with a mala fide intention.

“Why would someone who was operated in 2014 wait for six years to make such an allegation?” he asked. The Bombay Hospital authorities have set up a meeting with the doctor to get clarity on the matter.

(With inputs from Jyoti Shelar)