Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut’s plea to quash FIR against her on Sept. 13

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it will hear actor Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking to quash the FIR against her for “promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion” through her tweets on September 13.

An FIR was filed against her under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 124 A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Munnawarali alias Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed stated that Ms. Ranaut’s tweets on Islam was a big insult to the religion. He said her tweets were communal, malicious, biased and a deliberate attempt to create disturbance in the society at large by creating a false impression that Muslim artistes were persecuting Hindu artistes.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar will hear the petition on September 13.

The actor and her brother, Aksht Deep Ranaut, also filed a petition challenging an FIR against them for alleged copyright violation and cheating in connection with a film.

This petition will be heard on September 6.