Bombay High Court to have a new building in the Bandra Kurla Complex

The old building is beautiful but it is insufficient, says Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 05, 2022 17:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The current Bombay High Court building. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday said the Bombay High Court will soon be provided a new building in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), around 22 km away from its current premises in south Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Dipankar Datta, had made all efforts to have a new High Court building in the BKC. Mr. Datta’s elevation to the Supreme Court was recommended by the Collegium in September.

Mr. Fadnavis said “everything has been cleared” and there would soon be a decision on it, adding, “The old building is beautiful but it is insufficient.” He was speaking at an event to felicitate the Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of sitting and former judges of the High Court and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important to have a High Court building in BKC and meetings have been held as per the suggestions,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

“We are very happy that a son of Kolhapur and Solapur became the CJI and we are getting an opportunity to felicitate him,” Mr. Shinde said in a reference to CJI Lalit. The 49th CJI was born in Solapur and his family hails from the Konkan region of Maharashtra, moving to Solapur when his grandfather began practising law. His father, U.R. Lalit, was an Additional Judge in the Nagpur Bench of the High Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Shinde said the felicitation event had been organised on September 11 but had to be cancelled following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise. CJI Lalit is to retire on November 8.

“I am very happy to be felicitated today. I have been to the Pandharpur pilgrimage several times on a route from Alandi to Pandharpur. I am closely connected with this soil and State,” the CJI said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app