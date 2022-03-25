Bombay High Court seeks ED’s response to Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

Bench adjourns hearing to April 8

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to reply to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s bail application in a money laundering case against him.

A single Bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai directed the Central agency to file its reply in a week and adjourned the matter to April 8.

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on November 1 after being questioned for 12 hours and is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail. On December 29, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet before court against Mr. Deshmukh and his two sons.

His application stated that the allegations of money laundering and extortion against him were based on statements of people who themselves were accused of various offences.

“There is ample material on record to demonstrate that there a tug of war relating to the investigations into the accusations that form a part of the present case and other similar cases as to whether the State police machinery or the CBI will investigate,” it said.

The bail plea filed by advocate Aniket Nikam stated, “Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has warmed up to the Central agency and hence has been given a red carpet welcome and a safe passage. The application also raises doubts on the credibility of the statements of Singh, against whom there are several serious offences registered by the police.”

On January 18, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court rejected Mr. Deshmukh’s default bail. He had filed for statutory bail on the grounds that no cognisance was taken by the court of the chargesheet by the ED.

Special judge Rahul Rokade had noted, “Prima facie, there is sufficient evidence to hold that the accused was involved in money laundering.”

The case dates back to March 20, 2021, when Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon thereafter, the High Court directed a preliminary inquiry by the CBI against Mr. Deshmukh. The ED then stepped in and started conducting a probe into allegations of money laundering against Mr Deshmukh.

On April 21, an FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.