Bombay High Court rejects plea against burial of deceased COVID-19 patients

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea against the burial of deceased COVID-19 patients at Bandra Kabristan.
The court junked the petition and said there was no scientific data or information to prove the claim that the virus could still be transmitted.
A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a petition filed by local resident Pradeep Ghandy and other residents of Bandra. They challenged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to bury bodies and claimed that if the bodies were not disposed of or buried properly, there were chances of a community spread in the area.
The Bench said there was no scientific data with the World Health Organisation or the Union government to support the claim that buried bodies could spread the disease.
The court also said directed the BMC to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines on burial of COVID-19 patients.
