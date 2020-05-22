Mumbai

Bombay High Court rejects plea against burial of deceased COVID-19 patients

Photo for representational purpose.

Photo for representational purpose.   | Photo Credit: AP

It says there is no scientific data to prove the claim that the virus can be transmitted

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a plea against the burial of deceased COVID-19 patients at Bandra Kabristan.

The court junked the petition and said there was no scientific data or information to prove the claim that the virus could still be transmitted.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a petition filed by local resident Pradeep Ghandy and other residents of Bandra. They challenged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to bury bodies and claimed that if the bodies were not disposed of or buried properly, there were chances of a community spread in the area.

The Bench said there was no scientific data with the World Health Organisation or the Union government to support the claim that buried bodies could spread the disease.

The court also said directed the BMC to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines on burial of COVID-19 patients.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 2:29:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bombay-high-court-rejects-plea-against-burial-of-deceased-covid-19-patients/article31649224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY