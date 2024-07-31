Bombay High Court raises serious concerns over student suicide rates in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court on July 30 raised serious concerns over rising suicide cases among students in Maharashtra. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on June 11 by child rights activist Shobha Panchmukh.

ADVERTISEMENT

After hearing the PIL, the High Court called for immediate measures by the State authorities and stated that the mental and physical well-being of students is an integral part of their growth.

Expressing serious concerns over the rising number of suicide cases by students, the Bench said, “The instant PIL petition concerns itself with inadequate measures available with the University of Mumbai and the colleges associated/affiliated to it so far as curbing suicidal tendencies amongst the students of higher education are concerned. The well-being of every student, including mental well-being is an integral part of health in general of every student.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing the petitioner, advocate Shyam Panchmukh contended, “The petitioner came across various news articles relating to students committing suicide for various reasons. The petitioner states that in the State of Maharashtra, the number of suicides committed by students is increasing year by year. The same is evident from the data maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau, the State-wise number of suicides committed by students during the year: 2019 saw 1,487 cases; 2020 saw 1,648 cases, and 2021 registered 1,834 cases.”

The petitioner states that the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, envisaged National Education Policy 2020 which clearly mentions, “In every education institution, there shall be counselling systems for handling stress and emotional adjustments.”

The petitioner stated that the University of Mumbai presented the report titled ‘University of Mumbai Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’ that clearly says, “University of Mumbai in its endeavour commits itself for the implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit and on the other hand, the entire report is silent regarding the educational institutions having counselling systems for handling students stress and emotional adjustments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Panchmukh added, “The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India issued a Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop (UMMEED), Prevention of Suicide, Guidelines that clearly says, ‘Mental health and well-being is an integral part of holistic development. The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 has envisioned the aim of education to be holistic, including both cognitive and affective aspects.’ The World Health Organization further states that mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with stresses of life, realise their abilities, learn and work well, and contribute to their community.”

The petitioner has urged the Bench to direct the MU to issue a circular to all affiliated and associated colleges to recruit counsellors for dealing with the mental health issues of students along with the appointment of two teachers or professors from affiliated institutions as college counsellors to address mental health issues and also spread awareness at the campus for well-being among students. They have also sought direction to publicise contact details of trained professors with their role on college websites, notice boards, admission prospectus and also conduct an orientation programme for students at the start of every academic session so that they get familiarise with the college counsellors.

The Bench said, “Section 5(36) of Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, casts a duty on the University to make arrangements for promoting healthy atmosphere and ensure welfare of the students of the University, colleges, schools and institutions. Thus, the University, in our opinion, is duty bound to take measures to create an atmosphere in the University and the colleges so that incidents of suicide do not take place.”

The court asked the petitioner to add University Grants Commission (UGC) as party respondent in the PIL so that the plea does not remain confined only to MU. The Bench has asked the State of Maharashtra as well as MU to file affidavits within three weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.