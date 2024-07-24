Bombay High Court puts temporary hold on Indrani Mukerjea’s Europe trip 

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday passed an ad interim stay on a special court order that permitted Indrani Mukerjea to travel to Spain and United Kingdom until July 29. Ms. Mukerjea who is the prime accused in the alleged murder of her own daughter Sheena Bora, is currently out on bail.

A single Bench judge, Justice Sarang V. Kotwal passed an interim order and stayed the July 19 order of special court that had allowed Ms. Mukerjea to travel outside India.

“Only for a limited purpose and limited period, there will be an ad-interim order till July 29, when the regular court will hear the matter,” Justice Kotwal said in the order and added that it would be better if the regular court hears the matter in detail.

Representing Ms. Mukerjea, advocate Ranjeet Sangle contended that his client [Ms. Mukerjea] cannot travel outside India as she does not have her passport with her. However, she requires to update her bank documents at Banco Sabadell in Spain, pay the local bills and take care of her legal documents such as her Will, assets and properties in Spain, Mr. Sangle said. Ms. Mukerjea’s plea before the special court stated that she wants to remove her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea’s name from her Will’s beneficiaries. Advocate Sangle also contended that she is a British citizen, so it is normal for her to visit the country.

Appearing for CBI, Special Public Prosecutor Shriram Shirsath opposed Ms. Mukerjea’s plea and argued that she is the prime accused in the case that the case is under trail currently. Allowing her to travel outside India, would not be appropriate at this stage of the case, Mr. Shirsath contended.

The special CBI court order had granted Ms. Mukerjea permission to travel for 10 days within the next three months but between two consecutive court hearing dates. Laying down certain conditions on her travel, the special court had asked ₹2 lakh in the court as a cash security deposit by her. Regarding the CBI’s worry on letting her travel could lead to flight risk, the court said that it can be taken care of as India is a signatory to Extradition Treaties with Spain and the U.K. Ms. Mukerjea was also asked by the court to furnish details of her immovable and movable properties to the CBI, to report to the Embassy of India in both the countries. At no cost, she can seek a stay extension after going there, the court order said, and if she does, the court will order the forfeiture of her security deposit and issue a non-bailable warrant against her.