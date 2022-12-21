Bombay High Court orders status quo on decision taken by CM Shinde in previous government

December 21, 2022 09:35 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Mumbai

The court was informed that he had allotted land meant for slum dwellers to private persons

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered status quo on a decision taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he was a Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to allot land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 14, a Division Bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and MW Chandwani was informed by amicus curiae Anand Parchure that Mr. Shinde has ordered the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to execute a lease and allot the land acquired for a housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 persons during his tenure as the Urban Development Minister earlier. He claimed that there are news items that reveal this and said if they were true, there is a possibility of the State government interfering with the administration of justice when this very issue is pending before this court.

The court said: “If any order of regularisation as claimed by the newspapers is really passed, then we would direct the authorities to maintain status quo as of the date in respect of the issue of regularisation till next date” and posted the matter to January 4, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Opposition parties demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation over the issue. Slogans like ‘ 50 Khoke Ekdum Okay’ and ‘ Gujarat la Volkswagen aani Maharashtra la popcorn’, were raised against the Shinde-Fadnavis government, and the ruling party too raised slogans against the MVA. Following the arguments, Maharashtra Legislative Council proceedings were adjourned for the day. 

Later in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithiviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Shiv Sena’s legislator Aditya Thackeray and other leaders staged demonstrations in the legislature complex accusing the government of being corrupt. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US