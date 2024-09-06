Bombay High Court notes lapses in Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s FB live death, transfers probe to CBI

The Bombay High Court on Friday (September 6, 2024) directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai councillor Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a Facebook Live. The High Court noted several lapses in the initial investigation by the Mumbai Police crime branch. It also pointed out that police did not investigate the case from certain angles as they should have.

Noting the loose ends in the case, the Division Bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Shyam C. Chandak passed the order on a petition filed by Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar, widow of Mr. Ghosalkar.

The Bench said, “The investigation of the crime registered at the M.H.B. Colony Police Station, which had been handed over to the crime branch, is now transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Zonal Director of the CBI is instructed to appoint an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police from the IPS cadre to lead the investigation. The CBI may select its own team of officers. The relevant parts of the investigation are to be handed over to the CBI as soon as possible, and no later than within two weeks from today.”

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot thrice on February 8 evening when he was speaking live on Facebook (Meta) about his political work. The assailant, Mauris Noronha, later shot himself dead. The incident took place at IC Colony, Borivali, in the suburbs of Mumbai. Mr. Ghosalkar was rushed to the nearby Karuna Hospital in north Mumbai but was declared dead on arrival.

Hearing the petition, the Bench said, “The Crime Branch has not investigated the cold-blooded murder of the petitioner’s deceased husband properly, nor have they looked into all the angles, much less investigated any other angle, which will throw light on the complicity or involvement of others, apart from Mauris, who shot himself, post shooting the deceased. The police had not probed certain angles of the case, and this would lead to miscarriage of justice. It was a cold-blooded murder. The said killing was seen live on Facebook, which was aired from Mauris Noronha’s office.”

“The maze of suspicious circumstances has not been pierced and solved and most importantly, some vital aspects which ought to have been investigated have not been investigated. If all angles of a case are not examined as in the present case, it would lead to travesty of justice,” it observed.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner, Bhushan Mahadik, showed CCTV footage to the Bench showing how events unfolded on the day of the incident and the previous day. Mr. Mahadik submitted that for reasons not known, the police have failed to investigate all angles, despite the petitioner and her family pointing out the same to senior officers.

“We feel that some angles have not been investigated and hence, a deeper investigation needs to be done. We have gone through the investigation carried out and find that there are some loose ends/areas which have not been examined by the police,” the Bench said.

The one factor that courts may consider is that such a transfer is imperative to retain public confidence in the impartial working of the State agencies. Mere allegations against police will not constitute a sufficient basis to transfer the investigation. It is trite that where it becomes necessary to provide credibility and instill confidence in investigation, the investigation can be transferred to another agency. Unarguably, quality of investigation is an important aspect to detect the crime and book the perpetrator of the crime, the court order read.

Following the observations in the petition, the Bench said it is appropriate to transfer the investigation to an independent agency such as the CBI to retain public confidence, and directed the CBI’s zonal director to appoint an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police from the IPS cadre to investigate the case. The Bench ordered the investigation’s papers be given to the central probe agency at the earliest, within two weeks, and disposed of the matter.