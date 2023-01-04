ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay High Court issues notice to NIA to reply to Surendra Gadling’s appeal in Bhima Koregaon case

January 04, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Gadling’s appeal was filed after the Central agency failed to file its first charge-sheet within the stipulated 90 days, to which an additional 90 days was granted

The Hindu Bureau

Surendra Gadling. File | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply in the appeal rejecting the default bail of advocate Surendra Gadling, accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case of 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik was hearing a criminal appeal filed by Mr. Gadling, who was arrested on June 6, 2018 and is currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail. He filed the appeal through advocate Yashodeep Deshmukh, challenging an order passed by a special NIA court on June 28, 2022, dismissing his default bail. Mr. Gadling’s appeal was filed after the Central agency failed to file its first charge-sheet within the stipulated 90 days. However, the Central agency was granted an additional 90 days to file the charge-sheet.

The plea explained the delay in filing the criminal appeal, as it took time to procure the certified copy of the order, and the jailor took time to give it to Mr. Gadling. The court issued a notice to the NIA to file its reply and posted the matter after two weeks.

ALSO READ
Lawyers protest arrest of Nagpur advocate Surendra Gadling

The history of the case dates back to January 1, 1818, when the Peshwa’s army, which had several Mahars, won a battle against the British army. To honour the gallantry of the Mahars, a monument called the ‘Vijay Stambh’ was built. On January 1, 1927, Babasaheb Ambedkar visited the site and began an annual tradition to celebrate the occasion. On December 31, 2017, a public meeting, the ‘Elgar Parishad’, was organised, and on the following day, many Dalit and Bahujan people gathered. They were, however, attacked by a mob, which resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Maratha man.

On January 2, 2018 a local resident, Anita Sawale, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Hindu extremist leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide in the matter. Subsequently, 22 FIRs were registered in the case, and on June 6, 2018, Mr. Gadling and five others were arrested.

