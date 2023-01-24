ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Naresh Goyal, wife

January 24, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Mumbai

An FIR was lodged by the Mumbai Police against the founder of Jet Airways in February 2020

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. | Photo Credit: AP

The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the founder of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, and his wife Anita, in a case against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P.K. Chavan was hearing a petition by the Goyals seeking to quash the ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report, and that no further investigation be carried out against them.

The case dates back to February 2020 when a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the Mumbai Police against the couple. They were charged with offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery under Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On January 17, the court granted the Goyals interim relief and posted the matter to be heard on January 31.

