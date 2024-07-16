ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay High Court grants default bail to 2 ‘PFI’ members

Published - July 16, 2024 01:12 am IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah

A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday granted default bail to Moin Mistri, 38, and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari, 46, who were accused of being members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

An accused can apply for default bail if the investigative agency fails to file a chargesheet against them within a specified time frame.

The two were arrested in 2022 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Appearing for Mr. Mistri and Mr. Adhikari, advocate Hasnain Kazi said this was the first case in the State where those accused of being PFI members had been granted default bail. After hearing the petition filed by Moin Mistri, a resident of Bhiwandi and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari a resident of Panvel, the Bench pronounced the order on Monday. Both were under judicial custody in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US