Bombay High Court grants default bail to 2 ‘PFI’ members

Published - July 16, 2024 01:12 am IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah

A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday granted default bail to Moin Mistri, 38, and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari, 46, who were accused of being members of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

An accused can apply for default bail if the investigative agency fails to file a chargesheet against them within a specified time frame.

The two were arrested in 2022 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. Appearing for Mr. Mistri and Mr. Adhikari, advocate Hasnain Kazi said this was the first case in the State where those accused of being PFI members had been granted default bail. After hearing the petition filed by Moin Mistri, a resident of Bhiwandi and Asif Aminul Hussain Khan Adhikari a resident of Panvel, the Bench pronounced the order on Monday. Both were under judicial custody in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai.  

