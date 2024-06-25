ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay High Court grants bail to man accused of sexually assaulting minor boys

Published - June 25, 2024 01:03 am IST - MUMBAI

The court said the case was related to physical and mental abuse. “Prima facie nothing is brought on record to show that there was any sexual intent,” the court noted and granted bail to the accused

Purnima Sah

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a 33-year-old man who was accused of sexually assaulting three minor boys over suspicion of theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The June 21 order was made available on Monday. In it, the court noted that the case did not have evidence of sexual intent. A single bench of Justice Anil Kilor said the case was related to physical and mental abuse, and granted bail to accused Kapil Taak.

In 2021, Mr. Taak was arrested on charges of sexual assault and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was registered by the mother of one of the minors against Mr. Taak and others. According to the complaint, the mother had come across a video clip which showed Mr. Taak and others assaulting the children.

Appearing for Mr. Taak, advocate Sana Khan argued that POCSO Act does not apply in the case as there was no evidence of sexual abuse. The court order said, “After going through the FIR and the allegations made in the FIR against the applicant, prima facie nothing is brought on record to show that there was any sexual intent.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US