Bombay High Court grants bail to man accused of sexually assaulting minor boys

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a 33-year-old man who was accused of sexually assaulting three minor boys over suspicion of theft.

The June 21 order was made available on Monday. In it, the court noted that the case did not have evidence of sexual intent. A single bench of Justice Anil Kilor said the case was related to physical and mental abuse, and granted bail to accused Kapil Taak.

In 2021, Mr. Taak was arrested on charges of sexual assault and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was registered by the mother of one of the minors against Mr. Taak and others. According to the complaint, the mother had come across a video clip which showed Mr. Taak and others assaulting the children.

Appearing for Mr. Taak, advocate Sana Khan argued that POCSO Act does not apply in the case as there was no evidence of sexual abuse. The court order said, “After going through the FIR and the allegations made in the FIR against the applicant, prima facie nothing is brought on record to show that there was any sexual intent.”