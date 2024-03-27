Bombay High Court gets 11 permanent judges

March 27, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Eleven additional judges were sworn in on Wednesday as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court.

The event took place in the Central Court Hall of the Bombay High Court building. Judges from the High Court benches in Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad joined the ceremony virtually.

Justices Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Kamal Khata, Sharmila Deshmukh, Sandeep Marne, Gauri Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Doctor were sworn in at the Principal Seat of the Bombay High Court, Justice Valmiki S.A. Menezes was sworn in at the Goa Bench, Justice Arun Pedneker was sworn in at the Aurangabad Bench, while Justices Urmila Sachin Joshi-Phalke and Bharat Pandurang Deshpande were sworn in at the Nagpur Bench.

