Bombay High Court extends relief granted to NCP MLA Rohit Pawar’s firm

July 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court has extended stay on a First Information Report (FIR) filed against a firm controlled by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar. He is the grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A Division Bench of Justices N.W. Sambre and R.N. Laddha was hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Subhash Gulave, executive director of Baramati Agro Limited. The petition was filed on April 10 this year seeking to quash the FIR registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was filed by BJP legislator Ram Shinde. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Mr. Rohit Pawar had defeated Mr. Shinde and won the Karjat-Jamkhed seat.

The court extended the relief granted to Mr. Pawar on June 23 and said it would hear the plea on September 11. The order made available on Wednesday said, “Till then further proceedings shall remain stayed,” the court said.

The case dates back to September 2022, when the Maharashtra Cabinet decided that “the sugarcane crushing season for 2022-23 would start on October 15 and appropriate criminal action would be initiated against erring factories,” the plea stated.

As per Mr. Shinde, the company started the crushing on October 10, 2022 itself. He wrote to the Sugarcane Commissioner about it who in turn appointed a special auditor to probe the charges. The first auditor report said no irregularities were found; however, a second auditor was appointed who confirmed Mr. Shinde’s allegations. The company director contended he did not know about the findings of the report and therefore the FIR.