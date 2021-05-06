Bombay High Court extends all interim orders till June 30

The bench directed that all orders pertaining to eviction, demolition or dispossession passed by any lower courts or authorities after April 9 will be kept in abeyance as per the conditions in the order.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended all interim orders passed by various courts and authorities in Maharashtra and Goa till June 30 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, owing to the pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justices AA Sayed, SS Shinde and PB Varale said, “Even though the situation has marginally improved since the previous order, the situation is still not conducive to all concerned to approach courts.”

The bench directed that all orders pertaining to eviction, demolition or dispossession passed by any lower courts or authorities after April 9 will be kept in abeyance as per the conditions in the order.

The order was passed in a suo motu petition on the extension of interim protection to those who are unable to access justice because of the restricted functioning of the courts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 16, the same bench had remarked, “there is an alarming rise of COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra” and noted that restrictions under #BreakTheChain order by the State passed on April 13 have rendered it difficult to conduct judicial proceedings in this Court.