Bombay High Court approves use of A4 size papers printed on both sides for filing pleas

MUMBAI

14 July 2021 17:06 IST

It will save paper and storage space and is environment friendly, says PIL

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday approved the use of A4 size papers printed on both sides for filing of pleas in all courts to save paper and storage space in courts.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sujay Joshi in Pune through advocate Ajinkya Udane. It urged the court to take judicial notice of the fact that the court faces an infrastructural issue and crunch to store the documents, records and files.

The PIL argued that using A4 size paper would be environment friendly, relying upon Article 48 (A) (protection and improvement of environment and safeguarding of forests and wild life) and Article 51 (A) (g) (it shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment).

Advertising

Advertising

Senior advocate Sanjeev Nargolkar, representing the High Court administration, told the court that a notification was issued on July 6 in the gazette on using only high-quality A4 size sheets printed on both sides in the court. The notification read, “Superior quality A4 size paper having not less than 75GSM with printing on both sides of the paper with Font – Times New Roman or Georgia, Font size 14 with inner margin of 5cm and outer margin 3cm.”

Soon thereafter, the Registrar General issued a circular that read, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that considering the difficulties being faced by the members of the Bar/parties-in-person with regard to use of A4 size paper and with a view to bringing uniformity about use of paper in day-to-day working on the administrative side, to minimise consumption of paper and consequently to save the Environment, Hon’ble the Chief Justice and the Judges of the Bombay High Court have been pleased to direct that henceforth, the Registry shall use A4 size paper (on both sides) for internal communications at all levels in the Registry.”