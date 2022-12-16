Bombay High Court allows Hany Babu to undergo cataract surgery at private hospital

December 16, 2022 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on December 16 allowed Delhi professor Hany Babu to undergo his cataract surgery in a private hospital. He is accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case of 2018.

A division Bench of justices A. S. Gadkari and P. D. Naik said, “He will undergo the cataract surgery in the hospital and will also undergo preliminary tests as regards his ailments of knee pain and abdominal pain. A report of the same would be submitted before this court by next date of hearing.”

The court directed the Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail to shift Prof. Babu to Saifee Hospital by December 19.

Prof. Babu was also allowed to be treated at a private hospital for an undiagnosed eye infection after testing positive for COVID 19 on May 19 last year.

He was arrested on July 28, 2020 and a search was conducted at his residence in Uttar Pradesh. Various electronic articles and incriminating documents were seized from him.

On January 24, 2020, the NIA had re-registered a case relating to 11 arrested accused persons for inciting people and giving provocative presentation and speeches on December 31, 2017 during the Elgar Parishad organised by the activists of the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada, Pune, which promoted enmity between the caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and State-wide agitation, according to the agency.

Initially, the Vishram Baug Police Station registered a case and arrested Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Mr Ferreira, Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Mahesh Raut, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Surendra Gadling.