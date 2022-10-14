Bombay High Court acquits ex-DU professor G.N. Saibaba in Maoist links case

File photo of G.N. Saibaba

After being in jail for eight years, 90% physically disabled, wheelchair-bound convict, Prof G.N. Saibaba has been acquitted by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022.

A Division Bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare acquitted all convicts — Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Vijay Nan Tirki and G.N. Saibaba — who were convicted by a trial court in 2017 for their alleged links with Maoists.

On March 7, 2017, the Sessions Court at Gadchiroli sentenced Professor Saibaba to life imprisonment for his alleged links with the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act.

The trial court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Saibaba and others’ appeal against the judgment was pending before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for the last five years. One of the five convicts died pending hearing of the appeal.

Saibaba's left hand is on the verge of failure and there is acute pain spreading in both his hands. He is plagued by pancreatitis, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, chronic back pain, immobility, and sleeplessness.

The Bench directed for the convicts to be released forthwith from jail unless they are accused in any other case.