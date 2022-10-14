Bombay High Court acquits ex-DU professor G.N. Saibaba in Maoist links case

The Bench directed for the convicts to be released forthwith from jail unless they are accused in any other case.

Sonam Saigal Nagpur
October 14, 2022 12:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of G.N. Saibaba

ADVERTISEMENT

After being in jail for eight years, 90% physically disabled, wheelchair-bound convict, Prof G.N. Saibaba has been acquitted by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022.

A Division Bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare acquitted all convicts — Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Vijay Nan Tirki and G.N. Saibaba — who were convicted by a trial court in 2017 for their alleged links with Maoists.

On March 7, 2017, the Sessions Court at Gadchiroli sentenced Professor Saibaba to life imprisonment for his alleged links with the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Saibaba and others’ appeal against the judgment was pending before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for the last five years. One of the five convicts died pending hearing of the appeal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Saibaba's left hand is on the verge of failure and there is acute pain spreading in both his hands. He is plagued by pancreatitis, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, chronic back pain, immobility, and sleeplessness.

The Bench directed for the convicts to be released forthwith from jail unless they are accused in any other case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app