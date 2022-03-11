Bombay HC to pronounce order on Nawab Malik’s plea on March 15

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik gets taken to court, from the ED office in Mumbai, on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 11, 2022 13:49 IST

The Bombay High Court on March 15 will pronounce order on Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's plea seeking immediate release from jail in money laundering case linking him to Dawood Ibrahim.

A division bench of justices PB Varale and SM Modak concluded the hearing in a habeas corpus petition filed by Mr Malik after hearing arguments for four consecutive days.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader has been lodged at Arthur Road Jail since March 7 for a case dating back to the year 1999. The Enforcement Directorate has contended that Mr Malik dealings in the said case is sensitive involving proceeds of crime from organised sector that has international ramifications.

Senior advocate Amit Desai appearing for the minister of minority affairs and skill development pointed out that the transaction relied by the central agency are of the years 1999, 2003 and 2005. He asked how can Mr Malik be charged under the prevention of money laundering act when it was notified in the year 2005.

The case came to light after Munira Plumber owner of a prime ancestral property in suburban Mumbai alleges that her property which costs Rs 300 crores was sold at Rs 5 lakhs through Dawood's sister Haseen Parker to Mr Malik.

The five time member of legislative assembly was arrested on February 24 after being questioned for seven hours.